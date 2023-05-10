Oregon officials discover elevated chlorine level in well, some residents asked to flush homes

OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) — The village of Oregon is asking people who live to the northeast to flush their homes.
This is because on Wednesday morning, village officials say well three had higher than normal chlorine levels.
The well was immediately shut down and isolated while officials work to find what caused in increase in the chemical. It will remain shut down until the cause is discovered and resolved.
Residents can flush homes by running a faucet or bath for several minutes. Village utility staff are flushing hydrants of higher chlorine concentrated water.
Village officials say they're following up on two other wells, and so far they appear to be operating normally.
The village says anyone with concerns can contact them any time.