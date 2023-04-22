Oregon PD pursuit results in arrest, 1 suspect at large

OREGON (WKOW) — One person has been arrested and another remains at large after a police pursuit in the Village of Oregon early Saturday morning.
According to Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf, an Oregon Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of N. Burr Oak Ave. shortly after midnight. The vehicle was stopped for a defective taillight and failure to display a license plate.
During contact, Pagenkopf said the driver provided the officer with a false identity. After informing the driver that he was going to retrieve his K-9 to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle, the officer walked back to his squad car and the driver sped away. By this time, another officer had arrived on scene as backup.
The officers reported that during the pursuit, the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and passed another vehicle at the intersection of N. Burr Oak Ave. and Jefferson St.
Pagenkopf says the vehicle was then found in the 100 block of Walnut St. with the driver inside, who officers took into custody. K-9 Archie conducted a sniff test, which resulted in a positive alert. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia.
The driver was tentatively charged with Eluding, two counts of Felony Bail Jumping, one count of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Obstruction, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The incident remains under investigation as law enforcement attempts to locate a passenger who fled.