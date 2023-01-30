Oregon police arrest 2 after K-9 alerts during traffic stop

OREGON (WKOW) — Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Oregon.
The Oregon Police Department reported an officer stopped a vehicle Sunday around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and E. Netherwood Street. Police said the stop was initiated for a vehicle registration violation, but a police K-9 alerted after a "free air sniff."
After searching the vehicle, police say methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were found.
Oregon police report the driver, identified as Kristian Rynes, 21, and the passenger, identified as Gage Currier, 24, were arrested.
Rynes is tentatively facing several possession with intent to deliver charges, operating after revocation, non registration of auto and other charges.
Currier is tentatively facing several possession with intent to deliver charges and two warrants.