Oregon Police Department asks community to lookout for armed robbery suspect

OREGON (WKOW) — The Oregon Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for an attempted armed robbery suspect.
According to Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf, Jose Jimenez, 21, is suspected in an armed robbery that took place on Oregon Parks Ave on Tuesday. The department is asking the public for help in locating him.
Jimenez is known to frequent Madison and Oregon, according to Pagenkopf. He is described as being around 5'10" and 180 lbs.
Pagenkopf said Jimenez "should be considered armed" and asks that you don't approach him. Instead, if you see him, contact police at 608-835-3111.