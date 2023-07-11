Oregon Police Department mourns passing of its first K-9 officer

OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Oregon Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Vende after she crossed the rainbow bridge Monday morning.
Vende was the department's first K-9 officer when she started in October 2010. She worked in the village for 11 years until she retired in 2021.
Police officials say Vende and her handler, Officer Josh Kohlman, were instrumental in building the K-9 program for the Oregon Police Department.
On Monday morning, Officer Kohlman, members of the Oregon Police Department, and several close friends held a private ceremony at Country View Veterinary Service to show her love and say goodbye.
The department thanked the Kohlman family for the love and support they gave Vende throughout her career and retirement.
"The Oregon Police Department will carry on the great work K9 Vende started, we thank her for her service, and we wish her a peaceful rest," the department wrote in a release. "K-9 Vende, your watch has ended, we will take it from here, friend."