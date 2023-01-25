Oregon police tase, arrest man seen armed while standing on sidewalk

OREGON (WKOW) — An Oregon man was arrested Tuesday after he was seen standing on a sidewalk holding a firearm, according to the Oregon Police Department.
The department said police were dispatched to the area of E. Richards Road and Thompson Drive for a report of a man wearing sunglasses, standing on the sidewalk and holding a firearm at his side.
When police arrived, they went inside the apartment building and found a gun and ammunition in the public hallway, but no one was around. Then a man matching the person seen on the sidewalk stepped out of an apartment and began walking toward the police while holding a handgun.
Police told the man to drop the gun, and he complied.
However, police say he then became uncooperative and was subsequently tased.
Vibhash Kumar, 35, was arrested and police referred charges of disorderly conduct while armed and resisting arrest.
A total of 18 firearms were seized during this incident.