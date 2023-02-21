Oregon Pool swim instructor charged after inappropriately touching 2 boys

OREGON (WKOW) — An Oregon swim instructor has been charged after two children reported he inappropriately touched and groped them during class, according to a criminal complaint.
A criminal complaint filed Monday in Dane County Circuit Court charges James Meicher, 69, of Oregon with two counts of sexually assaulting a child under 16 years of age.
If convicted, Meicher faces up to $100,000 in fines and 40 years in prison.
The victims' reports
The evening of July 27, 2022, an officer received a call from a mother and her son who wanted to report sexual abuse.
The complaint alleges the mother had noticed her son had become more secluded and a "different person" after his swimming lessons, which started on on July 18, 2022. When she was talking to some other parents, her son told her "he (Meicher) touched me."
The son told the officer that Meicher was instructing him to do front and back floats, but the son didn't think they were necessary because he already knew how to swim.
The son said he was floating on his stomach when Meicher placed his hand onto the son's stomach and grabbed his genitals, according to the complaint.
The complaint also alleges the son reported another occasion where he was floating on his back, and Meicher placed one hand on the son's stomach and squeezed his buttocks with his other hand.
In another interview on August 8, 2022, the boy said both incidents made him feel "uncomfortable and awkward" and that he "didn't want to be there," according to the complaint. He went on to explain that this was why he would try to get out of the pool away from Meicher. His mother "continuously encouraged" him to get back in the pool, at the time not knowing why he wanted to get out.
The mother also mentioned another parent who said her child had similar encounters with Meicher. The complaint states she didn't identify the parents, though police eventually got in contact with the second victim and his mother.
Similarly, the second victim reports Meicher had "clenched and squeezed" his buttocks the same week as the other boy while saying "You're a fine specimen, you sink like a rock," the complaint alleges. The second boy didn't know what to do at the time and "froze."
The boy described the incident as "disturbing" and "internally revolting."
He told his mother on the way home from the lesson what happened, and she said she reported this information to the pool director and asked to be moved to a different class.
Mandatory reporters
The complaint states the first mother told the officer she reported the incidents to the swim class supervisor on July 20, who said they'd bring it to the pool director's attention.
She said they were switched to a different instructor the following week "without any explanation." When she contacted the pool director about it, he said "this was the only thing they could do" because they were short-staffed and couldn't afford lose Meicher, according to the complaint.
The complaint states Meicher was put on administrative leave on July 28. Oregon School District Attorney Jina Jonen sent him a letter informing him he was being placed on administrative leave after he didn't respond to her phone call.
Jonen told the investigating detective she was aware of the incident after the first mother came to the school and said she had filed a police report.
The mother expressed frustration over pool employees' failure to report the assault to school officials or the Oregon Police Department, especially as the pool director was a mandatory reporter.
The pool director told the detective he'd closely monitored Meicher's instruction after the reports, but he never was able to "decisively conclude" if there was inappropriate touching.
He told the detective he didn't report this information to human resources or the school district attorney. When the detective told him the director was a mandatory reporter, so it was his duty to report such instances to administration and police, the director said he "understood" and appeared to be "sincere" in his apology for failing to report.
According to the complaint, the director spoke to Meicher on July 20 about "utilizing communication skills" and "the importance of consent" for physical contact.
Meicher told the director that this has been his teaching style for 30 years and that he believed "physical correction" was an effective form of teaching.
The director also described footage of Meicher's way of teaching a back float was "more than normal, excessive physical contact for sure," according to the complaint.
Other complaints against Meicher
The complaint states the investigating detective also got into contact with the pool's assistant director and former pool director.
The former pool director said she never received a complaint about Meicher during her time as director. However, she had to ask him to stop dunking students as a "form of horseplay" on occasion and that Meicher would always teach the way he wanted to teach and never seemed to follow directions.
When told about the alleged sexual conduct, the assistant pool director said she was "not at all shocked," according to the complaint.
She said there were several people that she'd spoken to throughout her career regarding Meicher. These people told her things such as "Oh my God, Jim was my instructor and scarred me for life" and "I don't swim because of Jim."
She said other parents have spoken to her about Meicher's teaching style being slow and having "excessive touching."