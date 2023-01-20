Oregon receives $5K donation to plant trees around the village

OREGON (WKOW) — The Village of Oregon received a $5,000 donation for its terrace tree planting program.
The donation came courtesy of One Community Bank so village residents can get partial reimbursement for the trees they plant at their homes and around the village.
Steve Peotter, President and CEO of One Community Bank, said they're happy to support the initiative as they're "believers in tree sustainability."
Village officials said they're thankful for the generous donation.
"It will go a long way in allowing us to be able to continue to grow this program. We are grateful to Steve and his team at One Community Bank for their donation,” said Jeff Rau, Village of Oregon Public Works Director.