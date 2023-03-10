Oregon schools put on secure hold after threat

UPDATE (WKOW) -- As of 3:55 p.m., the Oregon Police Department has lifted the secure hold on the Oregon High School.
Oregon police in partnership with the FBI have determined the call made to the high school originated from outside the U.S. and believe the call was a swatting attempt, according to the Oregon School District.
"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority. We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe. We are proud of our staff and students for following our safety protocols," the district wrote in an email.
Buses will be running on a 30-minute delay.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- As of 3:20 p.m., the Oregon Police Department has lifted the secure hold on all Oregon schools except for the Oregon High School.
The hold on the high school will continue "out of an abundance of caution" as police continue to investigate.
Buses will be departing momentarily and are on a 30 minute delay.
OREGON (WKOW) -- Oregon schools are holding some students after dismissal time after someone made a threat toward the school, according to an email sent by the Oregon School District.
The district said someone called Oregon High School from an anonymous number, and the caller made "a threat of violence" toward the school.
The schools are in a secure hold as a precaution, and the district said all students and staff are safe. The hold is also in effect for K-6 schools that have reached dismissal time.
Police are currently at the schools and will notify the district when the hold can be lifted.
A Dane County dispatch official told 27 News confirmed that a threat was made, and officers were dispatched.
The school announced it will provide more information when it's available.