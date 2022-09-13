Oregon woman charged after fatal hit-and-run of father of 10 in Missouri

JACKSON COUNTY, KANSAS (WKOW) -- An Oregon woman has been charged after the fatal hit-and-run that killed a father of 10 while he was out biking, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.
Office spokesperson Michael Mansur said Kyrie Fields, 27, of Oregon has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle - 1st degree.
According to a probable cause statement from the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Missouri, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department found the victim dead around 6:15 a.m. on August 27. WKOW's CNN affiliate KCTV identifies the victim as Charles Criniere, a father of 10 and teacher.
Authorities determined the offending vehicle was a newer Acura based on parts left at the crash.
Mansur says the vehicle was recovered by a Grandview Missouri Police Department, but it had been set on fire a day after the crash.
The probable cause statement further explains the car was towed from a Jackson County residence after the alleged owner said they struck a deer, so detectives went to the residence it was towed from.
The person who lived in the address the car was towed from told police Fields came to their home with a Black male on the 27th, saying they said they struck a deer and "needed to put the vehicle in his garage."
The probable cause statement alleges Fields requested a tow truck under a fake name, and after the vehicle was dropped off the following day, a man arrived and set the vehicle on fire.
Authorities identify Fields as the driver with surveillance videos, witness reports and later Fields' own testimony, according to the probable cause statement.
Fields and was arrested on Monday. After her arrest, the probable cause statement says Fields was interviewed by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit.
In the interview, Fields said she was texting a friend while driving, and when she looked up, she struck the victim. She said she was high on Percocet and her boyfriend was in the car with her at the time of the crash.
She then drove to a friend's house to clean the man's blood off the car.
The report then states that she took more Percocet and doesn't remember calling the tow truck or talking to the tow truck driver. She also stated she wasn't sure who burned the Acura.
Fields' driver's license was suspended at the time of the crash, and she had no proof of insurance, according to the probable cause statement.
Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond, according to Mansur.