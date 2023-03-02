Orfordville barn considered total loss after fire

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — A barn in Orfordville is a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday evening, damaging a house and garage in the process.
Orfordville Fire Department Chief Ryan Perkins said fire crews were dispatched to a property on HWY 81 for report of a barn fire.
Initial reports said the barn was heavily involved in fire and the fire was affecting a nearby home.
When crews arrived, the barn was fully on fire and the attached garage of the home was on fire as well.
Perkins said fire crews started fighting the fire that had spread to the garage. Though the fire reached the attic, it was extinguished before it spread to the home.
The fire was under control after 30 minutes, and the scene was cleared after two hours.
Perkins said the barn and its contents are a total loss, with the garage suffering severe fire and water damage. He said the home has minor smoke damage.
He said though a damage estimate isn't available at this time, it's expected to be high due to the "unique contents" of the barn.
A total of 14 agencies responded to the scene.