Organization offers $250 gift cards for first 5 'assault-style' rifles turned in at Dane Co. buyback event

MADISON (WKOW) —There is a new incentive for turning in assault-style rifles at the Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) 'Gift Cards for Guns' event Saturday. Those who turn in the first five assault-style rifles will be given an additional $250 gift card.
According to a Facebook post from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the gift cards are being provided by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.
For the purpose of the event, DCSO defines "assault-style" as "rapid-fire, magazine-fed" rifles, including AR-15-style rifles. The weapon must be complete and functional.
When assault weapons are used in mass shootings, six times as many people are shot, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. Researchers also estimate that if there was a federal assault weapon ban, there would be 70% fewer mass shootings.
'Gift Cards for Guns' will be held at the Alliant Energy Center on August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.