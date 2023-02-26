Organization offers suicide prevention training session at UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin offered a "safe talk" training session on UW-Madison's campus Sunday.
It was a four-hour "alertness" training session that organizers say teaches people what to do if they see someone who has thoughts of suicide.
Organizers say the event was an opportunity to address the ongoing mental health crisis in Wisconsin, and they hope to make a call to action for the community.
"Be proactive," said Levi Stein, Executive Director of Friendship Circle of Wisconsin. "Safe talk is a proactive training to help people stay alive."
Stein says people struggling with mental health are often the biggest advocates because they understand it better. He encourages people to take action, "bring the training and make a difference."
You can find information on upcoming sessions and trainings on the organization's website.