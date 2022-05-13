Organizations call for investigation into Dane County DA after 'unjust arrest' of advocate

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Green, western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oregon to near Lake Summerset. Movement was north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Eastern Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, McFarland, Monona, Evansville, Brodhead, Cottage Grove, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville, Newark, Magnolia, Utica, Attica, Cooksville, Juda and Avon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH