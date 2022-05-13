 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Oregon to near Lake Summerset. Movement
was north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Eastern Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, McFarland, Monona,
Evansville, Brodhead, Cottage Grove, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany,
Footville, Newark, Magnolia, Utica, Attica, Cooksville, Juda and
Avon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Organizations call for investigation into Dane County DA after 'unjust arrest' of advocate

  • Updated
0304_ozanne

Dane County D.A. Ismael Ozanne

MADISON (WKOW) — Several organizations are calling for an investigation into Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne after what they say is an "unjust arrest." 

Freedom Action Now (FAN) and ACLU of Wisconsin joined several others on Friday, advocating for Jessica Williams. They say the woman was arrested at the Dane County Courthouse on May 6 while on her way to a hearing for Kenyairra Gadson.

Gadson was sentenced to 13 years in prison on that date for a fatal shooting in a State Street parking garage in 2018. A criminal complaint says she fired the shot to stop an attack on a family member. 

Williams, who FAN describes as "an advocate for Black women and survivors of domestic and gender-based violence," is one of the leaders of the #FreeKenyairra campaign. FAN says she was held for allegedly threatening Ozanne during the verdict in Gadson's trial. 

Online court records show Williams has not been charged. FAN says she was held until Tuesday. FAN Executive Director Mahnker Dahnweih says Williams wasn't arrested for a threat. 

“She was arrested because DA Ozanne wanted to stop her from exposing his shameful record of persecuting Black women, including Kenyairra Gadson for defending herself. Anyone who cares about the First Amendment should be outraged by this preemptive arrest designed to prevent the exercise of free speech.”

