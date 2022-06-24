 Skip to main content
Organizations plan rallies outside Wisconsin's capitol following Roe v. Wade decision

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — Following the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade, organizations are planning their responses outside of Wisconsin's Capitol. 

Madison Socialist Feminist Collective and Madison Socialist Alternative are both planning rallies and marches, speaking out against the high court's decision.

Madison Socialist Feminist Collective is meeting at the State Street corner of the Capitol at 5 p.m.; Madison Socialist Alternative is meeting at the same corner at 6 p.m. 

An official with Pro-Life Wisconsin tells 27 News the organization is holding an event in support of the court's decision. The event is to take place at 5:30 p.m. but further details were not immediately available. 

