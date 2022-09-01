Organizations raise awareness after drug overdose spike in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) — Dozens of people joined organizations at Olbrich Park on Wednesday to raise awareness and remember those lost due to drug overdoses.
At the event, which took place on International Overdose Awareness Day, organizers handed out free Narcan and fentanyl test strips and shared memories of lost loved ones. Later, groups participated in a candle light vigil.
Michell Kullmann, who lost her son due to fentanyl poisoning last year, joined other mothers in remembering their lost children.
"It’s your worst possible nightmare and every single day we all wake up and it’s a constant battle," Kullmann said. "It's tragic."
Ever since her son, Cade, died at UW-Milwaukee last year, Kullmann has worked to raise awareness of the growing problem in Wisconsin.
According to Public Health Madison and Dane County, 138 people died due to a drug overdose in 2020 alone — more than four times the rate of deaths from car accidents.
"We are at a time in our country where we have never seen deaths like this and there needs to be change immediately," Kullmann said. "We need to get better recovery programs, we have to do better."
Even the organizer of the event, Kristina Vacarro from Safer Communities of Madison, has been touched by the epidemic.
"I have been working in this field a while and I’ve lost several people that I’ve worked with," Vacarro said. "I’ve also lost friends personally and this is just a way that I can continue to honor them and remember them."
While the numbers may be disheartening, Kullmann and Vacarro say the fight is just beginning. Kulmann plans on meeting with the Department of Public Instruction next week to lobby for Narcan kits in every school in Wisconsin.
"This our goal, since we’ve already lost our kids," Kullmann said. "We can’t go back but what we can do is help save other parents from going through this nightmare."