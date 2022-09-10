Organizers hope Rally for Recovery delivers hope

MADISON (WKOW) -- Crowds gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol to support and uplift men and women in recovery, and remember those that lost their lives to addiction Saturday.
The Rally for Recovery is hosted by Wisconsin Voices for Recovery.
This was the organization's ninth annual Rally for Recovery, but first one in-person since the start of the pandemic.
Cindy Burzinski, Director of Wisconsin Voices for Recovery, said she is glad it is back in full force, because the pandemic has been hard on those in recovery. She hopes it delivers hope.
"People with substance use disorders and mental health conditions are not alone. There is support out there, there's connection, and we want to really work on supporting healing and eliminating the stigma in Wisconsin," Burzinski said.
In addition to education about Narcan and mental health resources, this year's Rally for Recovery included a unique new way for those in recovery to stay in recovery.
"We had hobby tables where people in recovery or coming into recovery can learn a hobby to help support their wellness and recovery, so for example, learning how to do sketching, learning how to do like sign making, learning about mindfulness, meditation, excreta," Burzinski said.
The event also included speeches by community members in recovery, and family members who lost loved ones to addiction.
If you or someone you know is struggling, visit Wisconsin Voices for Recovery's website.