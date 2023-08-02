Organizers share insight into decision to move CrossFit Games away from Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Organizers of the NOBULL CrossFit Games gave a little insight into why they're moving the competition out of Madison.
This is the last year the event will be held in Madison.
"We've been here six years. It has been an incredible run," CrossFit CEO Don Faul said at a news conference Wednesday night. "This city, the community, could not have been more welcoming. From small business owners downtown, to the folks in the city who worked so hard to make sure that we felt welcome, to this beautiful landscape that we get to use to put on an incredible experience, we could not be more grateful."
"The city of Madison has set a high bar for where we want to go next. Our goal is to bring this experience to as much of our community around the country and around the world over time," Faul said.
CrossFit GM Dave Castro said it was a tough decision to leave Madison, but they feel it's best for the future of the sport to move to a new site.
"As great as it's been, having a new look, a new venue, a new city is the right move for the future of the sport. For where we want to take this, for what we want to do, staying in one location is not the right strategy," Castro said.
"Some of our best memories were made here. We love this place. We'd love to do stuff here in the future. But right now, it's time to move on," he said.
Faul and Castro did not reveal where the games will go next.