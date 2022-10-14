Osprey platform installed near Lake Kegonsa

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- People who live near Lake Kegonsa may have a new bird-watching opportunity in the near future.
The Friends of Lake Kegonsa put up the first of two osprey platforms at Colladay Point on Friday. The board's wildlife committee hopes the platform will draw more of the birds to the lake.
Retired welder Mike Nee helped the group put it together. Nee tells 27 News he's been watching birds at Lake Kegonsa State Park for a while. He called the opportunity "pretty exciting."
"It's gonna be up for years and years and years. My grandkids can come and see it," Nee told 27 News. "And I hope, I hope an osprey family takes note and gets on that platform."
A $5,000 grant from the Alliant Energy Foundation helped make the platforms a reality.