Ottawa Police urge protesting truck drivers to leave road leading to the airport

Police urged truck drivers protesting Covid-19-related restrictions Thursday to leave a road leading to the Ottawa airport as disruptions elsewhere by like-minded demonstrators continued to impede international border crossings, with a widening toll on auto manufacturing and the supply chain.
"Officers were able to negotiate for a dozen more trucks to leave Coventry Rd," police tweeted of the road near Ottawa International Airport. "We want to again ask remaining demonstrators to leave and remind them of the message we issued yesterday," referring to a post that noted it is illegal to obstruct roadways.
Still, with Canadian flags flying and horns honking, a handful of vehicles drove Thursday in that area, social media videos show.
The protests comes as truckers have clogged key routes in Canadian cities and into the US for about two weeks over their opposition to Covid-19 mandates for truckers and pandemic measures in general.
"I want all these mandates gone, and I'm not leaving until all the mandates are gone. So, I am here for the long haul," Dylan Friesen, a protester in Ottawa, told CNN on Wednesday. "They can try get rid of us, but we're not leaving."
The protests were ignited by truckers who oppose the nation's new rule that requires them to be fully vaccinated when crossing the Canada-US border or face a two-week quarantine. Their "Freedom Convoy" has since drawn others who are resisting Covid-19 preventative measures, including mask mandates, lockdowns and restrictions on gatherings.
The protests could cross the US border, too. American officials are warning that similar rallies soon could happen in the United States, where right-wing media outlets have raised that prospect and offered positive coverage of the protests. Sunday's Super Bowl in Southern California could draw such crowds, they've said.
The trucks so far have blockaded Ottawa's downtown core, and demonstrators have in recent days parked their bulky vehicles in the middle of critical roadways between Canada and the US. Thursday marked the fourth day protesters impeded access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor -- the busiest international crossing in North America.
In addition, a mix of semi-trailers and farm equipment shut down the border crossing connecting Emerson, Manitoba, and Pembina, North Dakota, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba. The Coutts access point between Alberta and Montana has also been blocked.
The blockades have slowed the movement of goods and caused production issues at a number of car manufacturing plants along the border. Ford, General Motors and Stellantis all announced production issues due to the blockade.
Resolving the standoff is a delicate operation. Forcibly removing the truckers could cause even more problems, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told CNN on Thursday.
"It's very frustrating because people just want us to go in and flush everyone out, and there's a real threat of violence here. We've seen protesters come out with tire irons when the police attempted to tow a car. It could escalate very, very quickly," he said.
"At the same time, going in and moving out 100 or 200 protesters -- well, we could probably do that. What we don't want to see happen is have 300 more show up tomorrow to replace the ones that were moved out. So, police are trying to negotiate."
What the protesters are demanding
The protesting truckers represent a vocal minority among their profession and fellow citizens.
Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with about 4 in every 5 Canadians fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 90% of Canada's truckers are fully vaccinated and eligible to cross the border, according to the government.
Friesen, the protesting trucker, was let go from a job at a transport company in Ontario for not taking the Covid-19 vaccine, he explained.
"That's not right for companies be able to decide that and take away our right to earn money and support our livelihood," Friesen said.
Samuel Gauthier, who supports the truckers protesting in Canada, is unvaccinated, which has prevented him accessing certain businesses in his home province of Quebec, he told CNN.
"I can't go skiing, I can't go to Walmart, I can't go to Canadian tire, I can't go to Home Depot, I can't go to restaurants, I can't go to bars, I can't go to the gym," Gauthier said, noting restrictions in Quebec have been "a bit more intense than in other places in Canada."
The protesters' many different requests make the negotiations tricky, Dilkens said.
"I would call them a leaderless group, and frankly, the requests that these folks have, they are not unified," he said. "There are folks here protesting government, like you'd see at a G-7 or G-20 protest. There are folks that are protesting climate change initiatives, and there are some folks who protesting vaccine mandates."
Meanwhile, officials are pressing demonstrators to stop blocking the critical pathways.
"I've said consistently, we welcome the freedom of people to protest lawfully and peaceful, but this is not a lawful protest," Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said during a news conference this week.
Disruptions not serious yet for carmakers, expert says
Blockade-related transit disruptions haven't yet become serious for the auto industry, said Bernard Swiecki, director of research at the Center for Automotive Research, a Michigan think tank.
"The longer this goes on, the more the built-in buffers of given components run out, the more plants will start going down," Swiecki said.
The industry has been dealing with a variety of parts shortages, particularly computer chips, for well over a year. Those supply chain issues have caused a crimp in production for virtually all automakers. There have been widespread temporary auto plant closings as a result.
That in turn has resulted in tight inventories of cars and trucks at dealer showrooms, which have translated into record high car prices.
The blockades have burdened other truck drivers with long detours to move between the two nations.
The Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, and Sarnia, Ontario, about a 60-mile drive northeast of Detroit, is open to traffic, but there was a three-hour delay Thursday morning for Canadian-bound commercial traffic, according to Canada's website for wait times.
"These are truck drivers who are legitimately trying to traverse the border, supply our factories and continue with commerce," James Freed, city manager for Port Huron, told CNN.
The president of Unifor Local 200 representing 1,700 workers at Ford's Essex and Annex engine plants, told CNN he's hopeful production can resume Thursday.
"They will run with that they have at the plants, and then they'll have to send the workers home," John D'Agnolo said. "We hope the protesters move away from the border. They are really impacting not only our workers but the whole community."
Similar protests may spread, US officials warn
Meanwhile, US officials have warned that truckers in the states could stage similar demonstrations this month in cities from coast to coast, including near the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The US Department of Homeland Security "has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers," it said Tuesday in a bulletin.
"The convoy will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, DC, as late as mid-March, potentially impacting the Super Bowl LVI scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union Address scheduled for 1 March," the bulletin said.
The department "is tracking reports of a potential convoy that may be planning to travel to several US cities," a DHS spokesperson told CNN in a statement. "We have not observed specific calls for violence within the United States associated with this convoy, and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to continuously assess the threat environment and keep our communities safe."
Early last week, authorities began seeing calls on online forums for the events in Ottawa to expand into the US, a federal law enforcement official told CNN.
