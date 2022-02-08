'Our experiences have been negative': Bill would make food delivery services have contracts with restaurants

MADISON (WKOW) -- To get a loaf of bread or a slice of cake at Madison Sourdough, customers can order online but they'll have to come in and pick it up. Delivery is not an option.
So Executive Chef Molly Maciejewski said she was taken aback about three years ago when she began hearing complaints from customers who said food they ordered for delivery either came late or had their orders canceled because the menu items listed on a third-party platform were not actually on the menu.
"Our experiences have been negative overall," Maciejewski said. "We don't partner with any delivery services. We don't use Uber Eats or DoorDash or any of those companies."
Lawmakers on Tuesday held a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would require third-party delivery companies to have a restaurant's permission before posting their menu on the company's platform.
During the hearing, Steve Anderson, the general counsel for Culver's restaurants, said even as of Tuesday, the restaurant was still listed on GrubHub despite numerous cease-and-desist letters.
Anderson said, without regulation or agreements with the actual restaurants, the third-party delivery services were "denigrating" the restaurant's reputation.
"Our guests aren't happy, our franchises are not happy. The food is delivered cold, it's not per their order," Anderson said. "The prices are always wrong on the websites, the menu's always wrong on the websites; they always seem to have items that haven't been on our menu for years."
Delivery services defend practice
A spokesperson for Chicago-based GrubHub did not have a comment on the bill itself but said the company has removed Culver's from its platform. The company has partnerships with more than 300,000 U.S. restaurants while also continuing to list non-partnered restaurants.
A spokeswoman for DoorDash, based in San Francisco, said the company stopped adding restaurants without their permission in November of 2020.
The DoorDash representative said their services were, on the whole, beneficial to restaurants.
"Restaurants on DoorDash are eight times more likely to stay open during the pandemic than those who aren’t," the spokesperson said.
When asked for data to back that claim, DoorDash cited "an internal calculation based on the number of partner stores that closed as compared to the most recent industry estimate (EOY 2020) of restaurant closures."
Madison-based EatStreet had representatives at Tuesday's hearing before the Senate's labor committee. Vice President of Sales Scott Divine said while the company supported the idea of requiring contracts between delivery services and restaurants, EatStreet was concerned the bill's language didn't leave enough flexibility for negotiations.
"By legislating details and specifics of how local companies like EatStreet can engage in agreements with restaurants, we lose that flexibility to sit across the table from an owner in the back room and create a partnership with them that really works for their business," Divine said.
Divine also said the company was troubled by language in the bill requiring the delivery services to share data about sales. The bill's co-author, Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) said that'd include the contents of orders, time of an order, and allowing restaurants to respond to customer reviews.
"Sharing our customer data with restaurants without requiring proper safeguards can create risks for the restaurants themselves, diners whose data is being shared, as well as EatStreet," Divine said.
Testin said lawmakers were working on an amendment with the delivery companies in an effort to address their concerns.
Anderson said Culver's would be open to eventually partnering with delivery companies but would need the ability to negotiate fees and standards on issues like delivery times and food handling training for drivers.
Restaurants want more regulations
Maciejewski said it's been about a year since a delivery platform has listed Madison Sourdough. She said requiring permission was the most important thing she felt the legislature can do but argued more was necessary.
Coming out of the pandemic, the chef said it was unethical for companies to charge fees that can wipe out a restaurant's profit on the sale or even make a small business lose money.
"Restaurants, if they are doing really, really well, might be making a five percent profit margin," Maciejewski said. "And these companies are sometimes charging 30 percent."
The Wisconsin bill did not include any language regulating the fees or commissions delivery services can charge restaurants. Cities such as San Francisco, Chicago, and Portland have issued temporary caps.
New York City has been sued by delivery companies over its effort to place a permanent cap on fees. A law recently took effect in Texas barring delivery companies from charging restaurants fees unless there's a written agreement.
Maciejewski said she believed any fees a restaurant has to pay on a sale facilitated by an outside group should be agreed upon in advance by the eatery.
"They are making a living off of the restaurants that are actually making the food for people," she said.