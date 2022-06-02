'Our house is burning down': Brodhead family loses everything in a fire

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- A Brodhead family is left with nothing after their home caught fire Sunday night. Crews were called to Dorner Road around 7:30 p.m. where a house caught fire. No one was inside at the time but the home burned to the ground.
The owner, Connie Grenawalt, said the fire was ruled an accident and was caused by an electrical issue.
Grenawalt still remembers when she got the call from her husband, notifying her their home was engulfed in flames.
"Our house is burning down and I said 'I'm on my way' and he said 'it's gone.'"
She said her family was outside at the time roasting marshmallows.
"They looked up to the house and saw like a fountain of fireworks coming off the corner where the electrical comes in," Grenawalt said. "And the house was engulfed in flames in a very short time."
Despite losing everything in the fire, she's remaining positive.
"It's okay, it's only stuff, the people are alive," she said.
Adding, "We still have the memories. We can remember the tangible things. We can't feel them but we can remember them."
Grenawalt's coworkers at Stoughton Hospital heard what happened and jumped in to help.
One of those coworkers is Sarah Watkins. She said Grenawalt has been an amazing coworker and couldn't let her go through this alone.
"My heart dropped because Connie has had a lot going on with her parents recently so this just felt like another layer on top of that that isn't easily remedied," Watkins said. "I just wanted to help."
Grenawalt said, while it's hard to accept the help, she's beyond grateful.
"It's also overwhelming to know people that you don't even know go to Walmart and buy you a pair of shorts and socks," she said.
Grenawalt wants to thank everyone for their help including her church and friends.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help them find a place to live until they can rebuild.