'Our image has been tarnished': Three Portage police officials arrested

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Three Portage Police Department staff members were placed on administrative leave after jail records show they were arrested.
According to Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke, he was made aware of an incident involving the three staff members and a social media post.
Klafke told 27 News it included "inappropriate and disheartening comments."
He said two of the staff members are probationary officers and one is an administrative assistant.
"Our image has been tarnished," Klafke wrote in a statement. "They did not live up to the standards of the good men and women that work here."
When he was made aware of the incident, Klafke said the three staff members were immediately placed on administrative leave while they continue their investigation.
He told 27 News the Dodge County Sheriff's Office was brought in to assist with the investigation.
"I must apologize to the other agencies involved for putting them in a difficult situation," Klafke wrote.
Klafke called allegations "serious" and said his department would "act swift."
"Though I am angered and embarrassed by the details of this incident, I am also saddened for the staff members involved as this does not represent their identity," he wrote. "They are good people and have been great employees."
27 News did ask Klafke and the Dodge County Sheriff what exactly the three officials are accused of doing but was told the investigation is ongoing.
Jail records show one of the staff members was booked on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct Sunday morning and shortly after bonded out.
The other two were booked the same day on a tentative charge of violating a temporary restraining order.
According to court records, the temporary restraining order has to do with a lawsuit filed in August.
The lawsuit shows the two staff members are accused of harassing a minor and abusing their power as law enforcement staff to intimidate the minor.
Both were let out of jail after posting a $500 bond.
27 News is not identifying the staff members as they have not been formally charged at the time of publication.
This is a developing story.