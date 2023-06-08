'Our kids are deserving of these dollars': One City Schools CEO reacts to shared revenue deal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin legislators have reached an agreement on a shared revenue deal which Governor Tony Evers says will make a historic investment for K-12 education.
The deal will allot $11,000 per student to charter schools and CEO of Madison charter One City Schools says students are more than deserving.
"We started meeting with legislators in 2021 to start building relationships and familiarity with our issues," Kaleem Caire, One City Schools CEO, said.
Caire says he's spoken with more than 30 lawmakers in the past few years, working to get more aid to charter schools.
"I'm one who believes that schools need more money," Caire said. "More money to provide a high-quality education to children. To make sure that teachers have the resources that they need to make sure that they can meet the needs of kids."
Caire says the agreement is a huge step forward in the work he and other charter school advocates have been working towards, but they know they still have more to do.
"Per kid...our costs are $21,800," Caire said. "We're a longer year, a longer day, we have a very high needs population of students."
Caire says this extra funding will allow teachers, school administration and families at One City Schools to take a breath and not have to worry about how to keep their doors open.
"That $3.7 million I have to raise with my board and staff this year, to just keep our doors open, it's going to dramatically reduce that burden of fundraising," Caire said. "It doesn't eliminate it, but it puts us in the ballpark of being able to sustain ourselves and move forward."
Caire says the final agreement and his experience with lawmakers over the past few years is proof that educators have the ability to bring people together across the aisle to do something good for kids across the state.
"People in Madison really need to know that this is a place that we can win," Caire said. "What I'm hoping is the way we brought this legislature together around education, we can bring people together around our children and charting the path for them so that we can be the model city that we can be."
One City Schools had to cut the 9th and 10th grades in January, but Caire says that had more to do with a shortage of teachers rather than funding. He says this new aid will focus on keeping schools open as they assess whether or not high school classes will be re-introduced.