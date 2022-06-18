'Our lakes are truly the center of our community': Over one thousand participate in 10th annual "Loop the Lake"

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Clean Lakes Alliance celebrated a decade of keeping lakes clean and healthy at their annual Loop the Lake Bike Ride Saturday.
Over one thousand people participated in the event, which raises money to care for and educate people about lakes.
"Our lakes are truly the center of the community," James Tye, Executive Director of Clean Lakes Alliance said. "And it's really important for the community to connect to the lakes, and a great way of doing that is getting out on these bikes."
The event was made possible by several donors and volunteers, including Wake Up Wisconsin's very own Max Tsaparis.
This year, Clean Lakes Alliance raised $100,000.