Our latest snow storm is on the horizon

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6am Saturday through 3am Sunday.
Our next snow storm is on the horizon and it's going to be the one to bring us the best chance for multiple inches to accumulate on the ground. This system will move in starting Saturday morning and wrap up Sunday morning and in its wake, some may be left to shovel a half a foot of snow.
This system is going to bring the area more of the wet, heavy snow as it moves off the Rockies and scoots through the Great Lakes region quickly. At times visibilities will be low and road conditions will be poor, so its advised to be off the roads unless you absolutely have to.
Many across the area will likely pick up between trace to 2 inches of snow. However, there is a small band extending from Prairie du Chien east that could see amounts nearing or slightly exceeding half a foot of snow.
If there is a slightly northerly shift, that area will shift north as well and those closer to the state-line may not see as much snow. Stay with 27 News for the latest as we'll have coverage throughout the day on air as well as on social media.
Behind this latest snow, cold air returns with highs in the teens and overnight lows sub zero at times.