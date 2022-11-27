Our next system brings big temperature drop

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Our next system is what we are tracking next; after a quiet Monday, our next system will bring us rain and a warm up on Tuesday before temperatures drop and we quiet down.
Our next work week is going to start off quiet and mild, with temperatures climbing back into the low 40s with a bit more sunshine than on Sunday. Southerly winds will be breezy at times.
Our next system begins to bring in clouds starting Monday and and we stay cloudy for Tuesday. Showers will likely start by the late morning and continue to impact especially northern folks through the evening. The cold front will then swing through and quickly turn the rain over to snow. However, accumulations are going to be minimal.
The cold front is going to be strong and take our temperatures from the low 50s on Tuesday to the mid to upper 20s on Wednesday. By Thursday we climb back into the low 30s.