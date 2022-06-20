"Our pets mean too much to us": Reminder for pet owners to watch for the heat

MADISON (WKOW) -- As temperatures rise over the summer, so should a pet owner's awareness of the health of their animals if they're out in the heat.
Lisa Bernard, the public relations officer for the Dane County Humane Society, is reminding people to take care of their pets as it gets hotter outside.
"Our pets, they can suffer from dehydration and heat stroke as well. So you want to make sure that you're paying attention to them and cutting back the times that they're outside if possible, especially when it's at its peak," Bernard said.
If owners are taking their animals for walks, it is best to do so during the morning hours or later in the evening. Bernard says to also keep the pavement in mind, as it can be too hot for an animal's paws.
"They don't have fur on their paws, it is skin. And just like our skin, their skin can burn when it touches the hot sidewalk or hot patio," Bernard said.
Pets may become lethargic if they are overheating. They may also be excessively panting.
"I know all dogs pant, right. But you know your dog, you see how they are when the weather gets a little bit warmer," Bernard said. "So if it does seem like it's extreme, you're gonna realize that when you're paying attention, so just keep your eyes open for that."
Dog owner Catherine Abitz says her two-year old black lab mix, Bascom, needs a lot of playing to get his energy out.
"When we do think about going outside during the day, it's just for like, 15-minute intervals to play frisbee and then go back inside cool off and drink a lot of water," Abitz said.
Turning on the air conditioning, closing the blinds and giving your pet a frozen treat are all ways to help them cool down.
Bernard also points out to never leave your animal in your hot car.
"I know some people think maybe they would leave the air conditioner on but when you leave your car, you don't know what they're doing. They could step on something that would turn it off. You don't want to take that risk. Our pets mean too much to us," Bernard said.