'Our role is to keep this community safe': Janesville police and school district collaborate on athletic event safety plan

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- After a crime spree in the city of Beloit left three people dead in less than four days, Janesville officials stepped up their security plan at school athletic events.
Janesville Police Chief David Moore said the new plan is meant to keep fans at school athletic events safe and was a collaborative effort between the school district and the department.
"Our role is to keep this community safe," Moore said. "If we think that Janesville may be involved in retaliation, we'll post up officers on those locations, or go out and make contact with the people and make sure that, you know, retaliatory events don't come our way."
Janesville Deputy Chief Chad Pearson initiated the original discussion with the school district. They were particularly concerned after the homicide outside of Beloit Memorial High School.
"I reached out to the school district, and we had a discussion regarding these matters," Pearson said. "They were completely on board with it. They requested the assistance of the additional officers to be present. And we wanted to work with them to provide that.”
In a statement to 27 News, Janesville School District spokesperson Patrick Gasper said:
"One of our promises is to prioritize the safety, health, and wellness of our school community. Students have had to deal with a lot over the past two years, and given events that have occurred regionally and nationally, the district and the Janesville Police Department decided that as a precautionary measure, an increased police presence at our afterschool sporting events would be helpful."
Pearson said the changes are a part of the department's ongoing safety plan, and have been welcomed by members of the Janesville community.
"The Janesville police department is focused on ensuring their safety so they can enjoy the sporting events being put on by the school district,” Pearson said.
Chief Moore added that the department will be meeting during the week to discuss possible further changes to the department's current plan.