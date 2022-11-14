'Our social emotional health is really key for everything:' Task force recommends screening children for anxiety

MADISON (WKOW) -- The next time your child sees their pediatrician, they could be screened for anxiety.
The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force has, for the first time, recommended screening for anxiety in children from ages 8 to 18.
Dr. Matt Doll, the director of behavioral services at SSM Health, believes doctors will likely take this recommendation to heart.
"Anxiety has increased for all of us during the pandemic and certainly for children," he said. "One of the best ways to help and find proper resources is early identification."
Doll explained that many anxiety disorders start around 10 or 11 years old, so the earlier they are identified, the more tools kids and parents can have to address long-term problems.
Parents can expect doctors to ask their children a series of questions. They may also be asked if they've noticed any symptoms of an anxiety disorder in their kids.
"It's important for parents to realize this is not a diagnosis of their child or labeling of their child," he said. "It's really just to identify, 'are we starting to see things that we need to get further assessment for?' And when we do, then we can get them to the right resources."
Dr. Doll recommends parents have ongoing conversations with their children about mental health.
"Simply starting to demonstrate the difference between our thinking and feeling brains is a great way to start talking about emotions and thoughts and feelings," he said.