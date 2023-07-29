'Our ultimate goal is to create life-long learners'; Explore Children's Museum throws 1st Kids Fest.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Explore Children's Museum took playtime to a whole new level at their first ever Kids Fest at Wyndham Hills Community Park.
The Saturday heat was replaced with laughter as children learned, played and explored at the first annual Kids Fest.
The family-fun event featured live music, food, activities and a grand finale Color Splash party. There was also a bubble machine, which was technically geared towards the children, but sounds just a little fun for adults too.
Katey Kamoku, the executive director of Explore Children's Museum, was thrilled to invite community members to enjoy a day of educational festivities.
The Kids Fest is meant to "bring people together, get them outside and enjoying the summer, and also raise funds for Explore Children's Museum," Kamoku said.
The Kids Fest will help generate funds for the non-profit museum, Kamoku explained, allowing them to guide children through learning with play.
The dedication from the Explore team allowed for a day of community fun amongst Dane County families. After a long season of planning, even this week's heat wave could not burst their bubble.
"We have just been hoping for the best and feeling very lucky today that the weather cooperated," Kamoku said.
To learn more about the annual Kids Fest, visit the Explore Children's Museum's website.