Our warm weather ends today

A strong low pressure system is beginning to exit the Plains and push into the Midwest on Monday. By Tuesday, it exits the Midwest and that means we are cooling back down to where we should be for this time of year.
Morning showers along with a few thunderstorms will be possible through the mid morning hours on Monday. They should taper off in time for the morning commute and when the kids are heading off to school. We'll climb back into the low to mid 70s for the final time this week.
The cold front pushes through Monday night into Tuesday and cools our temperatures down back to where they should be starting Tuesday.
We'll keep the rain chance Monday night and Tuesday but it looks like those of us farther east will have a better chance for those rain showers throughout the day on Tuesday.
We then remain dry for the rest of the week.