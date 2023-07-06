Out-of-state arrest warrant dropped against suspended Badger football player

(WKOW) -- A Michigan court official told 27 News, the arrest warrant against suspended Badger football player Jordan Turner was dropped Thursday.
According to the official, sometime in the evening or morning hours after our story aired about the arrest warrant and Turner's additional traffic citations in Wisconsin, Turner submitted an online payment for the outstanding fine associated with a Michigan traffic violation.
Additionally, the court official said Turner's mother reached out to the court Thursday and asked for a contempt of court fine to be dropped because she had not received notice of the due date via mail. The court obliged and dropped the contempt charge as well as the arrest warrant.
Turner still faces citations in two separate instances in Wisconsin, including a first offense OWI. He is suspended from the Wisconsin football program indefinitely.