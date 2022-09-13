Out with the rain and in with the smoke

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a rainy weekend, to say the least, drier conditions have taken over. So has smoky conditions as well. We'll remain quiet through the upcoming weekend with temperatures slowly starting to climb above average.
Quiet conditions will stick around through the upcoming weekend; thanks to sunny conditions, temperatures are going to eventually climb back into the upper 70s, then 80s and stay in the low to mid 80s through the start of next week... when upper 80s may come back.
In addition to the sunny/clear conditions smoke from wild fires out west will be overhead. The thickest smoke will move in starting Wednesday afternoon and stick around through Thursday.