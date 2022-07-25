Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson suspends U.S. Senate campaign, endorses Mandela Barnes

(WKOW) -- Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson suspended his campaign for U.S. Senate on Monday.
In a series of tweets, Nelson explained that the campaign ran out of money but he is endorsing Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.
"We ran out of money," he wrote on Twitter. "So I am suspending our campaign and endorsing the one candidate who is not trying to buy this election."
Barnes released a statement Monday morning, reacting to the news.
“I deeply respect Tom Nelson’s commitment to the working people in this state and I’m thankful for his endorsement,” said Barnes. “It will take all of us coming together in every corner of this state to beat Ron Johnson.”
The primary is on Aug. 9.
In addition to Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry, and Steven Olikara are running on the Democratic primary ticket.
The winner of the primary in August will face incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson in the fall.