Outdoor Sun Prairie Farmers' Market kicks off Saturday

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The Outdoor Sun Prairie Farmers' Market opens for the season on Saturday.
The market will run from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Market Street and Cannery Place around Cannery Square Park.
The lineup includes local farmers, artisan food producers and makers from the surrounding area.
There are other special events happening at the market on opening day:
- The Sun Prairie Public Library Dream Bus will be arriving at the Farmers Market from 8AM – 10AM
- Music provided by the Sun Prairie Jazz Band starting at 9AM
- Sustainability presentation and activities by the Sun Prairie Patrick Marsh Middle School Students
- Live broadcast from the Sun Prairie Media Center
For more information and weekly updates, the city recommends that you follow its social media pages or www.sunprairiemarket.com.