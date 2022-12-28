Outgoing GOP senator blasts recent Republican candidate quality

MADISON (WKOW) -- During his final days as a Wisconsin state senator, Dale Kooyenga called on Republicans nationwide to nominate better candidates.
Following a midterm election cycle where a red wave never materialized, even in conditions heavily favoring the minority party, Kooyenga attributed the missed opportunity on candidate quality in the nation's most high-profile races.
Kooyenga lamented GOP candidates losing ground in suburban communities where support had previously been much more reliable.
"When you had bomb throwers out there that did not appear to be adults that were governing type of professionals, like Kari Lakes of Arizona, or the Herschel Walkers of Georgia, voters -- especially in those districts you just mentioned -- said, 'I can't support that,'" Kooyenga said.
Kooyenga was elected to the Assembly in 2010, then the Senate in 2018. A certified public accountant, he served on the powerful Joint Finance Committee, which writes the state budget every two years.
Kooyenga said he was frustrated to see both major parties, in his view, move away from digging into complex subjects. Instead, he accused Democrats and Republicans of focusing more on political fights.
"I'm concerned that Republicans, instead of dealing with big issues, such as foreign defense, or a rising China, and inflation, education issues, they're all worried about a laptop from the president's son," he said. "And, on the flip side, you have Democrats that want to keep living [Former President Donald] Trump's presidency. I think it's time to move on on both fronts."
On the issue of Trump, Kooyenga said he was adamant the GOP would suffer more electoral defeats if the party nominates Trump as its presidential candidate in 2024.
Kooyenga said he was particularly concerned the Republican primary field would be crowded, as it was in 2016.
"Donald Trump could get through with 20 percent of the support if you have eight or nine candidates, and that's my fear," Kooyenga said. "So, I really hope he's not the party's nominee. It's time to move on. He has not been loyal to the Republican Party, or the ideals of the Republican Party."
At the state level, Republicans' own redistricting cut Kooyenga out of his seat. Rather than move or challenge another GOP senator, Kooyenga opted to leave the Capitol.
He also had barbs for Democrats. When asked why progressives were losing ground in rural areas, despite their gains in the suburbs, Kooyenga said he believed the tone of many Democratic candidates and leaders was turning off once-dependable rural voters.
"[Democrats] are very quick to be talking down to individuals," he said. "I'm the first one in my family to have a college degree, and I've seen individuals in my family, who were previously Democrats, feel like they're being talked down to by the party they thought, traditionally, was more the working man's party."
Kooyenga said he hadn't yet decided what he'll do full-time. A member of the U.S. Army Reserve, Kooyenga said he would continue to promote the Grateful Nation Project, which aims to tell the stories of individual fallen service members in Wisconsin classrooms.