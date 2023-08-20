OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center throws 5th annual Magic Pride Festival

 Skip to main content
Magic Pride Festival

OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center hosted Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park on Sunday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center hosted Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park on Sunday.

The 5th annual Magic Pride Festival invited community members to come out and take in a show by local LGBTQ+ identified performers. 

With live music, activities, games and drag, the festivities only needed a little magic to bring the Magic Pride Festival to life.

Instead of capes and doves, the festival found magic in companionship and commemorating history.  

"The name magic is actually an ode to Madison's history" said event organizer A.J. Hardie. Hardie explained that "back in the 80s, a bunch of the gay bars in town used to organize what was called the Magic (Madison Area Gay Interim Committee) picnic at Brittingham Park." 

With a clever nod to the past, the Magic Pride Festival carried on the tradition of celebrating pride outside of June.

But tradition joined hands with innovation as attendants enjoyed creative performances by local music groups, DJs and entertainers. 

The stage saw Femme Noir, Sarah Akawa, DRiPSweat, Roxie Beane, Vivian Lark, Skye Gia, Willma Flynn-Stone, Perfect Harmony Chorus, Nemo, Eliel, Pony Boy, Dream D. Ross, Jasper Madison, Bianca Lynn Breeze, Andi Withani Domino, and Bimbo Dinero-Knight. 

While the festival incorporated a line-up of fun activities, Hardie said the event is about more than having a good time.

"It's our goal to have this be a celebration, a safe space for folks in the LGBTQ+ community, and I think we definitely got that here," Hardie said.

More information about the annual Magic Pride Festival can be found on the OutReach website

