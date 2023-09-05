Over 1,800 acres added to Whitewater wildlife area

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) -- A natural area in Jefferson County nearly doubled in size with a recent land acquisition, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR acquired 1,830 acres next to the Princes Point Wildlife Area, which is 3 miles away from Whitewater.
Once the property's wetland is restored, the DNR states the land will be great for waterfowl hunting, canoeing and bird-watching.
The Princes Point Wildlife Area webpage will have updates on the restoration project.
Wisconsinites can find additional hunting and recreational opportunities near them by visiting the DNR state wildlife areas by county webpage.