Over 10,000 toddler cups recalled for lead poisoning risk

(WKOW) — Over 10,000 stainless steel sippy cups are being recalled over a potential lead poisoning hazard.
Green Sprouts is voluntarily recalling 6 and 8 oz stainless steel cups and bottles because the base can break off and expose a solder dot that has lead on it. While the company says it's gotten several reports of the base breaking, no injuries have been reported.
The products have tracking numbers of 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985. They were sold in multiple colors and three closure options.
The cups were on sale at Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond.
Anyone with a cup should discard the product and contact Green Sprouts at 800-876-1574 for a refund. The company is also reaching out to known purchasers.