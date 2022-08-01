Over 10 million COVID-19 vaccines dose have been administered in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday morning that over 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide.
In a press release from the DHS, the more than 10 million doses includes over 2.5 million additional and booster doses. Which means more than 60% of all Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 35% have received an additional or booster dose.
“Wisconsin’s vaccine providers have worked tirelessly these past few years, and we’ve been proud over the course of this pandemic to be a national leader in getting available shots in arms,” Gov. Evers said in a statement.
The DHS says data continues to show that COVID-19 vaccines are doing their job preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.
“As we monitor cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across Wisconsin, we urge those who are unvaccinated or eligible for booster doses to get vaccinated now,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake in a statement. “COVID-19 vaccination remains a critical tool to help you, your family, and your community from getting COVID-19 and its complications.”
Wisconsinites can still schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost regardless of immigration or health insurance status.
To find a vaccine provider in your community, visit vaccines.gov.