MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say over 100 fake IDs were taken at a downtown bar during a special enforcement Friday night.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the enforcement happened at the bar Church Key on University Avenue.

The bar's staff cooperated with officers, according to a police spokesperson.

27 News has yet to reach out to the bar owner for comment.

In 2022, another police sting at a State Street bar led to 93 municipal charges of patrons being underage.