Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef product recalled for potential E. coli contamination

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — Around 120,000 pounds of ground beef product shipped nationwide is being recalled because it may be contaminated with E. coli
The recalled products from Lakeside Refrigerated Services were produced from February to April and bear establishment number "EST. 46841." According to an announcement on the USDA's website, the problem was discovered during routine testing of product.
The products appear under several brand names, including: Thomas Farms, Tajima, Marketside Butcher, Nature's Reserve and SEG. Click here for a full list of product description and codes. Click here for labels and pictures of the recalled products.
According to the USDA, there are no confirmed reports of illness from consumption of the products. Anyone with these products in their fridges or freezers should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.