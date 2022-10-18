Over 2,900 Dane County families sign up for Thanksgiving Basket on first day of registration

MADISON (WKOW) — After a record number of families registered to participate in the Goodman Community Center's Thanksgiving Basket Drive, the organization is seeking community support.
The Goodman Center said 2,911 families signed up to get a basket on Monday, the first day registration opened. Not only do they say that it's the most registrations on the first day than any other year, it's also nearly two-thirds of the center's goal of feeding 4,000 Dane County families.
“With the increasing cost of food, we’ve seen early pandemic-level demand on our food pantry in recent months, so unfortunately, I’m not surprised that so many people have already registered for a basket this year,” said Goodman Center Food Pantry Manager Francesca Frisque. “Families’ income just doesn’t stretch as far as it used to, and for many, a holiday meal isn’t in the budget this year. I’m glad we’re going to be able to provide a little comfort to some of those families.”
In order to help feed families across Dane County, the Goodman Center is asking for help, in the form of donations. The Goodman Center suggests hosting a food drive, making a financial gift or volunteering with the center.
The Goodman Center has been providing Thanksgiving baskets for 34 years. Registration for this year is set to run until October 28 but may close early if the center "reaches capacity."
You can register by filling out a form online, or by calling 608-204-8018. The call line is open Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m., a Spanish speaker will be available to answer the phone.