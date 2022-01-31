Over 212,000 Wisconsinites sign up for health insurance during latest open enrollment period

MADISON (WKOW) — During a recent enrollment period, 212,000 Wisconsinites signed up for heath insurance on Healthcare.gov.
According to a press release from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI), this is the highest enrollment since 2018.
“Ensuring every Wisconsinite has access to quality, affordable health care is more important than ever, and it’s exciting to see thousands of Wisconsinites find health care coverage on Healthcare.gov,” said Governor Tony Evers. “I am grateful for the navigators, consumer advocates, and other stakeholders that participate in our Health Care Coverage Partnership whose good work has helped make sure more Wisconsinites get covered."
Evers launched a partnership between the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and OCI in 2019 meant to improve outreach and education, leading to increased enrollment and health insurance literacy. The partnership led to WisCovered.com launching in 2020, a site that helps connect consumers to enrollment information.
“The work of this partnership would not be possible without Governor Evers’ leadership and commitment to increasing health care coverage,” said Commissioner Houdek. “Thanks to the Governor’s investments in Wisconsin-based health insurance navigators and the increase in funding provided by the Biden Administration to support enrollment efforts, thousands more Wisconsinites have signed up for affordable health care coverage.”
While the open enrollment period is now closed, some may still qualify for special enrollment periods. Some of the circumstances that lead to this include recently losing health insurance, getting married and having a baby. To find out if you qualify call 877-947-2211 or finding free local help through Covering Wisconsin.