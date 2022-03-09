Over 3,000 Acres of Wisconsin Land Now Protected

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) — Thanks to a recent purchase from the Nature Conservancy, 3,243 acres in the Central Sands region of Wisconsin is now protected.
Through recent fundraising efforts, according to a press release, the Nature Conservancy was able to purchase five plots of land within Adams County consisting of over 3,000 acres.
Parts of Adam County, along with Marathon, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties, are part of a region in Wisconsin called the Central Sands region. Consisting of 1.75 million acres, this land's soil is made up of sand and gravel that was deposited from glaciers during the last Ice Age.
Due to the unique make up of the soil, there are pine oak and oak forests, wetlands, cold water springs and glacial lakes. In addition to the unique plants and landscapes, trout and fish like it, cranes as well as the endangered Karner Blue Butterfly call this area of Wisconsin home.
The land purchased by the Nature Conservancy are north of the Village of Friendship and butt up to the Quincy Bluff and Wetlands State Natural Area.
According to the press release, the land will continue to remain open for recreational use like fishing, hunting and hiking. The Nature Conservancy plans to maintain and promote the biodiversity within their purchases; one way they plan to maintain the forests is reduce some of the pine trees to reduce the risk of wildfires.
The Nature Conservancy has been working for the last 30 years at the Quincy Bluff and Wetlands State Natural Area. You can read more about the purchase here.