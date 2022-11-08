Over 47K ballots counted in Madison by 11 a.m. on Election Day

MADISON (WKOW) — As of 11 a.m. on Election Day, the Dane County clerk reports nearly 30% of Madison residents have had their ballots counted.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said 47,551 ballots from Madison have been counted, accounting for about 27% of registered voters. He said these ballots are an indication that the county will have roughly an 85% voter turnout.

If the projection is accurate, the county will have a lower voter turnout than the 2020 and 2018 elections, which came in at 89% and 88%, respectively.

McDonell also said there were no major issues or unusual problems, and many clerks are reporting a "steady to high" turnout at polling locations.

If you haven't voted yet, you can find your polling place online. Polls close at 8 p.m.