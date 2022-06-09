Over 700 students get scholarships from anonymous $100,000 donation to Southwest Tech

FENNIMORE (WKOW) — Southwest Wisconsin Technical College received an anonymous donation of $100,000, allowing over 700 students to receive a scholarship for the coming school year.
The donation arrived at the Southwest Tech Foundation office by mail in March. Officials decided $70,000 of the donation would be used to fund scholarships for students who hadn't yet received one.
“This is very significant,” said Kim Schmelz, director of the Southwest Tech Foundation. “We are truly humbled that someone would think of us in this way.”
All 723 eligible students who completed a scholarship application before March 31, including high school students, will now receive financial support for the 2022-2023 school year.
Even though the staff at Southwest Tech are thrilled by the donation, no one is more excited than the students.
"One student responded, 'I didn’t think I would ever receive one. My mom is going to be so happy,'” said Gina Udelhofen, coordinator of annual giving, donor relations and scholarships at Southwest Tech. “Everybody should be applying for scholarships because there is always that chance.”
The 284 remaining applicants will receive a $250 scholarship in the fall because of the gift.
“We are grateful that someone had Southwest Tech in mind when making this very generous gift,” said Dr. Jason Wood, president of Southwest Tech. “Our students will certainly benefit from the financial support, and it could be the difference they need to take the next step in their educational career.”
Of the $30,000 from the donation not used for scholarships, $10,000 was distributed to nearby high schools to fund college-level high school programs. Southwest Tech will hold discussions to determine how to best invest the remaining $20,000 into their students.