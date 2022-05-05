Overdose deaths increased 39% since 2016, PHMDC report shows

MADISON (WKOW) — Local health officials now have a new understanding of fatal drug overdoses in Dane County.
Public Health Madison and Dane County released a report reviewing and analyzing overdose data from 2018-2020 with an ultimate goal of developing recommendations to prevent future overdose deaths.
Interviews with people who lost a loved one to an overdose provided supplemental information not found in medical or criminal records, which helps the report see the real person behind a statistic.
“Drug overdose deaths are 100% preventable. The Overdose Fatality Review provides us with the unique opportunity to gather comprehensive information about overdose victims’ lives and interactions with various systems to better understand what factors may have contributed to these deaths,” said Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, Janel Heinrich.
A press release from PHMDC highlights four key takeaways from the report:
138 people lost their lives to drug overdose in 2020, a 39% increase since 2016.
Opioids continue to drive drug overdose deaths, with nearly 9 in 10 deaths involving an opioid.
Deaths from synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, have increased rapidly in Dane County.
Nearly half of the people who died of a drug overdose died with multiple drugs in their system.
The report has several recommendations to curb overdoses, including expanding harm reduction services, developing an EMS Leave Behind program and increase substance abuse prevention resource.