Overdose prevention advocates call for release of settlement money

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The leader of a group dedicated to preventing overdose deaths called on Republican lawmakers to release the state's opioid settlement fund of more than $30 million.
The state received those funds in a settlement with drug companies. The Department of Health Services (DHS) submitted its plan for using Wisconsin's $31 million fund. At least one Republican on the Joint Finance Committee, which oversees such spending, objected to the DHS plan.
Tracy Burtis, who founded Beloit-based Families Fighting Addiction after her son, Cody, died of an overdose in 2017, said the delay could potentially put lives at risk.
"It infuriates me to know that somebody else is holding that money back from stopping all these deaths," Burtis said. "It's infuriating, and it's sad. It's so sad."
Health officials' first proposed phase of spending includes $3 million for additional Narcan supplies and $2 million for more fentanyl testing strips.
Burtis's group has placed five Overdose Aid Kits so far in Beloit, and plans to add another in Beloit, as well as one in Janesville later this week.
"Prevention and all those things are wonderful things, but I think right now, we have to stop the overdoses," she said. "And what's the best way to stop overdoses? It's to arm people, with both knowledge and the supplies that they need to prevent these overdoses."
Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam), a co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee, said on Capital City Sunday, multiple GOP members of the committee had concerns about the proposed DHS plan.
"I have concerns, other members have concerns. That's why we're working through the process," Born said. "I would say, in this case, a number of people had concerns, and that's why we're working through this diligently, to make sure we have the best plan we can have for the state of Wisconsin."
Born did not specify what lawmakers felt was wrong with the plan. When pressed for a timeline, he said he expected the committee to have a modified version of the plan ready to go before the November election.
Democrats have blasted Republican committee members over the delay. Gov. Tony Evers joined the chorus Monday while visiting a guitar shop in Mount Horeb.
"We should get the money out the door, so hopefully we'll hear something soon," Evers said. "I saw Rep. Born on TV last night. He said something's gonna happen soon. Let's make it happen, Representative."
Burtis said she wanted to see a sense of urgency, given the startling increase in overdose deaths; the DHS announced earlier this month deadly fentanyl overdoses increased by 97 percent between 2019 and 2021.
"We're trying to do so many things just to prevent deaths, and it's not helping," Burtis said. "What we've done so far is just not helping."
Burtis added she remain encouraged, mainly by the sight of local businesses in Beloit agreeing to place Overdose Aid Kits (OAK.) She hoped the release of Wisconsin's settlement money would eventually lead to more kits being placed.
"It's hope," she said. "It's hope that we've got good people that wanna do the right thing."
The OAK box locations in Beloit are:
- Blackhawk Community Credit Union: 500 Public Ave. #101, Beloit
- Overflowing Cup: 1175 S. Madison Rd., Beloit
- Texas Fold'em Laundry: 1913 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit
- House of Hope 1025 Tenth St., Beloit
- Skin Tattoo, 1449 Bayliss Ave., Beloit